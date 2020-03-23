STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denmark-returnee, mother test positive for COVID-19 in Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: A man, who recently returned from Denmark, and his mother tested positive for coronavirus in Greater Noida (West) on Sunday, taking the number of identified COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to eight, officials said.

The 37-year-old and his mother, residents of Sector 2 in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, were quarantined at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), while two of their family members were in home isolation, they added.

"The son returned from Denmark on March 9. But it was his mother, 62, who first showed coronavirus symptoms, after which both were tested on March 19 and quarantined. Their reports came on Sunday and they have tested positive. Both are quarantined at GIMS now," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargava said.

On Saturday, two persons -- one in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 and another in Supertech Capetown in Noida's Sector 74 -- tested positive for coronavirus, the CMO said.

"The 31-year-old man in Alpha 1 had returned from Dubai. He was tested on March 18 and the results came on Saturday evening, which turned out to be positive. He has been admitted to GIMS," Bhargava said.

The Supertech Capetown resident had returned from Europe, he added.

District Magistrate B N Singh said Supertech Capetown society and Sector Alpha 1 have been locked down for 48 hours for sanitation work.

Entry and exit has been banned there except for emergency situations, he added.

So far, 297 samples have been sent for coronavirus test.

Out of these, eight people have tested positive, 221 negative, while result for 69 was awaited, according to the health department.

A total 1,675 people were under surveillance, while 134 isolated/quarantined in hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it added.

Earlier, four Noida residents from sectors 41, 74, 78, 100 and one Delhi-based man had tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officials said.

People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered, they added.

Uttar Pradesh had so far reported 25 coronavirus cases, including one foreigner, while across India, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 360 as of Sunday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

