85 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive; total 154 infected

There were 69 cases of BSF personnel testing positive till Tuesday and hence the total now stands at 154.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stands guard outside LNJP Hospital during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 in the old quarters of New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eighty-five more personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total to 154, a force official said on Wednesday.

These include over 60 troops, who were deployed for law and order duties in the Jamia and Chandni Mahal area of the national capital, and six from the escort team of the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) that toured West Bengal to check COVID-19 containment measures in the state.

At least 37 infected personnel are from the Tripura frontier of the force.

A total of 85 new cases have been detected.

The troops were performing essential and operational duties, a force spokesperson said.

There were 69 cases of BSF personnel testing positive till Tuesday and hence the total stands at 154.

The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong border force is tasked to guard India fronts with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The force headquarters, whose two floors were sealed two days back, is "functional" from Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

