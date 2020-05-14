STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14 migrant labourers killed in road accidents in UP, MP while returning home

The victims were migrant workers returning to the native places by walking and travelling in a truck amidst the lockdown in the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 14th May 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:47 AM

Road accident

image used for representation.

By Online Desk

At least, 14 migrant labourers were killed in road accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh while returning home to their native places amidst the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Six people were killed and two injured after allegedly being run over by a state transport bus while they were walking towards Muzaffarnagar late on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Harek Singh 51, his son Vikas 22, Guddu 18, Vasudev 22, Harish 28 and Virendra 28.

The victims were migrant workers from Bihar and were walking home. Police are trying to trace their family members and ascertain where they had left from and exactly where they were going.

Anil Kaparvan, SHO Kotwali police station, Muzaffarnagar, said, "We received information around 11 p.m. that a group of persons walking on the NH-9 highway had been hit by a bus. On reaching the spot, we were told by locals that the people were migrants. Six people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while two have been referred to Meerut for advanced treatment. A case of negligence will be filed against the driver who left the vehicle and fled."

The bus was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident.

The SHO said, "It is possible that it was one of the buses being used in the evacuation process since no other public transport is operating at this point. The driver escaped and teams have been deployed to apprehend him."

Bloodstains and several pairs of slippers were strewn on the side of the road where the bus hit the persons from behind.

Migrant labourers killed in truck-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh

In another incident, at least 8 migrant labourers died and around 50 received injuries after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus here on Thursday around 3 a.m.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. The incident occurred in Cantt PS area of Guna.

Those who died in the incident were going to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra.

(With agency inputs)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp