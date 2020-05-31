Children of deceased woman at Bihar railway station get help from administration  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Two minor children of Avreena Khatoon, who died last Monday at Muzaffarpur after de-boarding a sharmik train from Ahmedabad, got assistance from Katihar district administration in Bihar.

District Magistrate (DM) Kanwal Tanuj met the maternal grandparents of Avreena's children on Saturday at Maheshpur under azamanagar block.

A video of Rahmat (18-months old), one of the two sons of Avreena Khatoon, pulling a cloth and attempting to awaken his mother presuming that she is asleep.

"I met both Rahmat and his brother Armaan. The district administration has tried to provide as much help as possible," said DM adding that a lease of residential land with assistance for housing construction was provided to the family.

"An amount of Rs 20,000 besides Rs 4000 per month for raising both children have been given. Both the children have been enrolled at the nearby Anganwadi center. And the nutritional advance of one month was given," he shared.

Besides all this, a lump sum of Rs 3000 under another scheme was also given in addition to the inclusion of the names of both the children in the ration card.

A quantity of 10 kg of food grains for this month was provided to feed the children.

The DM also added that when he was giving a lease of land and a cheque for assistance to Rahmat's grandmother, Rahmat put his hand forward and tried to take it himself.

"It felt like all the feelings of my heart came out of my eyes. Little Rahmat, who are we to give you something, god will help you, always will - blessings of all of us will always be with you," the DM turned emotional.

The help has started pouring in for the proper upbringing of these kids.

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has also given the help of Rs 5 lakh as fixed deposit in the names of both these kids.