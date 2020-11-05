STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hathras rape case: Victim’s family 'unhappy' with CBI’s line of probe

According to the victim’s elder brother, the CBI officials questioned him about the claims being made by local residents that he killed his own sister. 

Published: 05th November 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the family of Hathras rape and murder victim are allegedly 'unhappy' with the line taken by CBI in probing the case, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has asked the CBI as to when would it will wind up the case on Thursday.

The court put the query to the probe agency while giving its observation on November 2 proceedings in the case.

As per sources close to the Hathras victim, the family is allegedly not satisfied with the direction in which the probe is being done by the CBI.

While interacting with an 11-member delegation of People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Wednesday, the brother of the victim claimed that the CBI had asked him directly if he had killed his sister on September 14. 

However, he claimed that he vehemently denied having any role in the incident. He rather said that seemingly the investigation agency was probing the case on the lines of “honour killing”.

The rape victim's brother reportedly told CBI that he if had done so, he wouldn’t have taken her to police station to lodge a complaint about it.

He allegedly reasoned it out with the probe agency saying if he had to kill his sister, he would have done it at home and not in open fields.

The victim’s brother made the revelations pertaining to his questioning by the CBI to PUCL team. Notably, the CBI team had grilled the victim’s brother on Wednesday in Boolgarhi village. The CBI had given impetus to its probe as it has to give the status report of the investigation to the Allahabad High Court on November 25.

“But what about the victim’s statement (dying declaration) ,” he asked.

Seema Azad, senior PUCL activist, claimed while talking to media persons that the victim’s family allegedly had no faith in the CBI probe. Azad claimed that the victim’s kin felt the way the CBI was grilling them might lead the probe on lines of “honor killing”.

The activist said that the family had objections over the line of investigations taken by the CBI.

Meanwhile, giving its observation on the proceedings of November 2 in the connection with the case, the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court claimed that it was seized with the matter and hearing the case on two points—monitoring the probe being done by the CBI in compliance of October 27 Supreme Court order and the late night cremation of victim’s body on September 30.

The double judge bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Ranajan Roy, had kept the order reserved after conducting the hearing in the case on November 2. The court asked the CBI to produce its status report of the probe on next hearing on November 25.

The court dismissed the petition by the accused to make them party in the case being heard by it. The court claimed that as it did not have the right to hear the accused on two points it was seized with. Consequently, the accused were not the party in the current petition.

