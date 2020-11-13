STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five jawans martyred, three civilians killed in Pakistan firing as situation along LoC escalates

Sub Inspector Rakesh Doval, 39, posted at the force's artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla was killed after he was injured in the firing around 1:15 pm.

Published: 13th November 2020 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:52 PM

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir ceasefire escalations took place leading to the loss of life on both India and Pakistan side. In the retaliatory firing by the Indian Army there are reports of major destruction of military installations on the Pakistan side.

On the Indian side, the forces lost three Army Soldiers and a Border Security Force (BSF) Sub Inspector.

One more soldier also succumbed to the injuries later, according to ANI. 

As per Army sources, around 6-7 Pakistan army soldiers, including two SSG (Special Service Group) commandos, have been killed and 10-12 injured.

Defence Public Relations Officer, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas."

The retaliatory firing of own troops is reported to have led to substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and caused casualities across the LoC.

Almost all BSF units along the LoC have been under fire since the morning. The BSF Units along the LoC work under the operational command of the Army.

Three army soldiers were injured and a BSF Constable Vasu Raja was also injured.

Two civilians were killed in Kamalkote sector in Uri area of Baramulla district while a woman was killed in Balkote area in Haji Peer sector of Uri, they added.

Army release videos showing a number of Pakistani army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads being destroyed and set on fire.

Under the cover of Ceasefire violations Pakistan Army tried pushing terrorists to the Indian side of the LoC.

"Suspicious movement was observed by our troops at the forward posts along the LoC in Keran sector (in north Kashmir's Kupwara district) today. The suspected infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops," Col Rajesh Kalia said.

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week with earlier one being in Machil sector during the intervening night of November 7- 8 was blocked in which three terrorists were killed.

Three army soldiers, including a Captain, and a BSF jawan also lost their lives during the operation.

DATA

Ceasefire Violations:

2020 - 4052 (Nov - 128, Oct - 394)
2019 - 3233

Civilian Casualties in 2020:

20 Fatal
47 Non Fatal

