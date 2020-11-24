Mission Bengal: BJP to follow UP model to make inroads in Didi's backyard

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Taking a cue from their successful UP election model, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president J P Nadda will tour booth centres, interact with intellectuals and meet party’s booth-level chiefs and a large number of workers in West Bengal to strengthen the party at the ground-level ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

Sources in the Bengal BJP said the two top leaders have informed the state functionaries that they would like to interact with the party’s booth workers directly to assess the party’s internal issues as well as people’s approach towards the saffron camp.

The idea to reach out to the workers was adopted in the state after the party’s national leaders found Shah’s interaction with booth-level workers ahead of the last Assembly elections in UP proved effective.

ALSO READ | AIMIM's key Bengal leader, many functionaries join Trinamool ahead of state polls

“The news of Shah’s interaction with booth-level workers had motivated the foot soldiers of the party in UP. The party’s national leadership is going to adopt the same strategy in Bengal to push the lower-rung workers for going all out in the next year’s election. It will encourage our booth workers,’’ said a BJP leader in Kolkata.

In his recent visit to Bengal, Shah had instructed with state functionaries to strengthen the party’s organisational set up at the booth level.

"He had directed us to convey the message that booth workers are the real asset of the party,’’ added the BJP leader.

ALSO READ | Meeting between Trinamool and Suvendu Adhikari inconclusive, another round again

After Shah’s Bengal visit early this month, the saffron unit decided to organise party programmes at the booth-level once a week. The state has more than 77,000 polling booths.

“The process of listing booth workers’ mobile numbers and their detail information is yet to be completed. Once that work is done and the party’s national headquarters wants it, we will submit the list,’’ said another BJP leader.