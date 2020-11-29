STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre should hold talks with farmers immediately, unconditionally: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party has supported the farmer's protest and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to immediately meet the farmers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to immediately and unconditionally hold talks with the farmers who continued to protest against the new agri laws for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital.

"The central government should talk to farmers immediately (and) unconditionally," he said in a tweet.

At a press conference on Sunday, senior AAP leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his party believes that Home Minister Amit Shah has shown "utter irresponsibility" by leaving Delhi to campaign for Hyderabad municipal elections when lakhs of farmers were waiting at the Delhi border to talk to him.

Bhardwaj said that on one hand, Amit Shah was telling farmers that coronavirus cases might increase due to their protest and on the other, he was claiming that in his Hyderabad roadshow there was massive public participation which shows "no social distancing was maintained".

"The Aam Aadmi Party believes that this is the utter hypocrisy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and we condemn such irresponsible act. The Aam Aadmi Party believes that such a home minister is very dangerous for India," he said.

"In this serious situation, the Home Minister of our country is not in Delhi but in Hyderabad and he is holding a press conference regarding the issues related to Hyderabad municipality. The Home Minister of our country is doing an election campaign for the councillors of Hyderabad and taking out massive roadshows. He is talking about Hyderabad city's waterlogging problem and the problems of potholes," Bhardwaj said.

