'Hold meeting without conditions': Protesting farmers tell Centre, decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Published: 29th November 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi

Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Sunday decided not to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital and stay put at the Delhi borders.

Thousands of farmers continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Sant Nirankari ground in Burari that was offered to them for peaceful protests and said the Centre was ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.

"We have decided that we will stay put at the Delhi borders. We will not go to Burari," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) president Buta Singh Burjgill said over the phone.

The decision was taken by representatives of several farmers organisations, he said.

Farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian, who is the president of BKU (Kadian), too said that the protesters will not shift to the Burari ground.

Reacting to the Union home minister's appeal, Kadian told reporters near the Singhu border that the Centre should not impose any condition for holding talks with the farmers.

"We do not want any pre-condition. We want a meeting be held without any condition. We are ready for talks," Kadian said.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are likely to join the protesters at the Delhi borders soon, a farmer leader said.

The All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union had given the call for the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that these will pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Centre has invited several Punjab farmer organisations for another round of talks in Delhi on December 3.

Comments

