STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'PM Modi hailing three farm laws shows government drunk with power': Congress slams Centre

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the three farm laws tantamount to finishing the MSP mechanism which he said 'will be a death knell for the interest of the farmers.'

Published: 29th November 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bharatiya Kisan Union members attempt to cross a police barricade at Ghazipur border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Kisan Union members attempt to cross a police barricade at Ghazipur border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reiterating that the new agri laws are beneficial for farmers, the Congress on Sunday said the insistence in support of the legislations shows that the government is "drunk with power" and is rigid even in reconsidering the laws.

The Opposition party also demanded that Prime Minister Modi should immediately announce the suspension of the three "anti-agriculture" laws.

"The prime minister's obduracy, arrogance and rigidity in dealing with 62 crore farmers and farm labourers of India is writ large by his insistence today in the 'Mann ki Baat' that the three anti-farmer, anti-agricultre laws, forcibly passed in an illegal and unconstitutional manner, by Parliament, are correct," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

ALSO READ | 'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

"For the prime minister to say that these three laws are absolutely right when lakhs and lakhs of farmers are sitting around Delhi agitating, demanding their withdrawal, shows that the Modi government is drunk with power and Prime Minister Modi does not care about the welfare of the farmers and farm labourers of India," he said.

It shows that a government "drunk with power" is rigid even in re-contemplating and reconsidering the three "anti-agriculture black laws".

Surjewala's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Modi, in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, asserted that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them new rights.

​ALSO READ | 'Hold meeting without conditions': Protesting farmers tell Centre, decide to stay put at Delhi borders

Modi also said the farm laws have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short period of time since their enactment in September as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used their provisions to get the money a trader had promised but not paid to him in time.

Surjewala also hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attending a political event in Hyderabad but not reaching out to farmers immediately.

"If the home minister of India has time to travel 1,200 km to Hyderabad to attend a public meeting, why does Amit Shah does not have the time to go 15 km to the borders of Delhi and talk to the agitating farmers, why is it that the agriculture minister has taken out a date of December 3 before which no conversation can be held, have they consulted an astrologer for this purpose," the Congress leader said.

ALSO WATCH:

Posing several questions to the Modi government, Surjewala asked why "12,000 FIRs have been lodged against farmers" and why is that that no dialogue is taking place with them.

He accused the BJP leaders and chief ministers of branding farmers as "terrorists" and asked why is it that select TV channels "aided and abetted by the Modi government are out to prove 62 crore farmers are anti-nationals".

Surjewala alleged that the three farm laws tantamount to finishing the minimum support price mechanism which he said "will be a death knell for the interest of the farmers".

"Prime Minister Modi wants to barter the interest of the farmers at the alter of four to five crony capitalist friends of his and ensure that Rs 20-25 lakh crore commodity market is controlled by his four to five crony capitalist friends," he alleged.

ALSO READ | 'Insulting to call farmers terrorists': BSP, SP flay Centre, ask it to reconsider three farm laws

"But prime minister has bitten more than he can chew because when 62 crore farmers rise in unison, the 'Delhi darbar' will be unseated and that is not a warning, that is a challenge to the prime minister," he said.

The Congress demands that Prime Minister Modi should immediately announce the suspension of the three anti-farming laws and all the "12,000 cases" against farmers be unconditionally withdrawn, Surjewala said.

He said the prime minister and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should apologise for the treatment meted out to farmers and the PM should personally speak with the delegation of farmers.

After spending another night in cold, thousands of farmers continued to protest against the Centre's new agri laws on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points, with farmer leaders deliberating upon their future course of action about proposed talks with the government.

The three farm laws are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation); The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance; and Farm Services and The Essential Commodities (Amendment).

Farmers say they are apprehensive that the laws will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farm Laws Farmers Protest Farmers Protest in Delhi Delhi Chalo
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp