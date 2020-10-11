STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old held for issuing rape threats to MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva after CSK-KKR match

The teenager accepted that he had posted the threat message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK, police said.

MS Dhoni with his daughter Ziva (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A 16-year-old boy was nabbed on Sunday from Mundra in Gujarat for allegedly issuing threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's minor daughter, police said.

"The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh.

The teenager "confessed" to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.

Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.

"We detained him for questioning after Ranchi police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district.

"We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message.

He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city," the SP said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager.

Dhoni is captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The nature of the threat had caused a huge outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities expressing disgust and demanding action.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    He should be considered as adult
    10 hours ago reply
