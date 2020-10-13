Plea in SC against Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy over press meet against top judge

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days, after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to the Chief Justice of India complaining about Supreme Court judge N V Ramana and certain judges in the Andhra High Court in the context of the Amaravati land scam, a plea, was filed on Monday against Jagan before the apex court.

Ajeya Kallam, principal advisor to the chief minister, released copies of the letter at a recent press conference. Advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, who filed the plea, said such press briefings against judges should stop. He also sought a show cause notice against Jagan asking why suitable action should not be taken against him.

“The act and deed of the respondent is an attempt to tarnish the majesty of the highest court of the country,” the plea stated. The petitioner contended that Jagan had crossed all limits prescribed by the Constitution.

“As per the Constitution of India as provided under Article(s) 121 and 211 of the Indian Constitution it has been mandated that no discussion shall take place in Parliament or in state legislature with respect to the conduct of any judge of Supreme Court or the High Court in the discharge of his duty.”

Further, it is averred that freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions in relation to contempt of courts and defamation.

“In the society of today, where the discussion in the media and on social media can go wild within days or within hours, it can affect the image of judiciary and hence the confidence of the general public in the judiciary,” the plea read.

It said the CM is under oath and allegiance of the Constitution and is thus bound by it to respect the judiciary.

In his letter to Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, Jagan had alleged that some high court judges were attempting to protect the interests of the opposition Telugu Desom Party in politically sensitive matters.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the CBI to probe recent social media posts against its judges and the judiciary to unravel the conspiracy, if it exists. The court asked the CBI to take action against any person irrespective of their position, if the conspiracy angle is established.