Hathras case: CBI conducts closed-door interrogation of victim's female kin

While another team interrogated the Hathras doctor, a thid team grilled a youth who claimed to be an eyewitness to the alleged presence of the victim with her mother and brother during the incident.

Published: 17th October 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of CBI officials in Boolgarhi village (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: On the fifth day of its investigation into the Hathras case on Saturday, CBI visited the victim’s family in Boolgarhi village yet again and interrogated the female members.

As per the sources, CBI had formed multiple teams to carry out the investigation at different levels. 

While one team visited the victim’s family and quizzed the females including the victim’s mother, her sister–in-law and others for over three hours, another team stayed put at the temporary camp office in Hathras where they interrogated the Hathras district hospital doctor who attended to the victim after the incident and had conducted her first medical examination.

Another team visited the spot of crime and a thid team grilled a youth of the village who claimed to be an eyewitness to the alleged presence of the victim with her mother and brother in the millet field where the incident took place on September 14.

The team which visited the victim's family was led by investigation officer (IO) DySP Seema Pahuja. The IO, accompanied by two other officers, had closed door parleys with the females of the victim’s family. She also recorded their statements in connection with the case, said the highly-placed sources.

Similarly, the team at the camp office summoned Dr. Ramesh Pal at around 11 am for interrogation. Dr. Pal had given primary treatment to the grievously injured victim and later referred her to AMU’s Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh as her condition was deteriorating due to injuries in her neck and spine.

Dr. Pal has been quizzed by the CBI personnel twice so far. Earlier, the team had visited the district hospital and the emergency ward where the victim was admitted. When the CBI team asked the doctor to furnish the CCTV footage of the victim on the day of admission, the doctor allegedly expressed his
helplessness saying that month-old footages were not stored in the hospital camera.

He claimed that he could furnish only week’s happening captured in the CCTV.

Meanwhile, another team of officers grilled a village youth Vikram alias Chhotu who was accompanied by his brother to CBI base camp in Hathras. Chhotu reportedly claimed that he had seen the victim along with her mother and brother cutting the fodder on the fateful morning in the millet farm which belonged
to him.

So far, the CBI teams have quizzed the victim’s family and the kin of the four accused. Besides, they have also collected relevant documents and samples from the spots of crime and cremation and also the houses of the accused.

