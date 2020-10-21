Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: "LJP doesn't carry the trust of people belonging to different communities of scheduled castes. Reason: Except making electoral promises, the haven't completed a single work for the development of people," claimed working president of Bihar's ruling JDU, Dr Ashok Kumar Choudhary.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Choudhry -- one of the closest aides of CM Nitish Kumar and the veteran face of political Dalit in Bihar -- claimed that the NDA will win seats between 150 and 170 to take Bihar to the next tier of development. Excerpts:

How well do you expect NDA to perform this time with the opposition is storming the poll scene?

Look, the NDA is a well-disciplined alliance with a dedicated ambition to take Bihar into the category of developed states. It has served the people and rescued the state from the plundering grip of the RJD. On the basis of works done and massive response from the people's side, we expect the NDA to certainly win between 150 and 170 seats. This time people are not in a mood to get misled by the false propaganda of the opposition - battling to stay relevant politics.

The opposition claims a strong anti-incumbency wave is going to sweep the elections. Your comments?

Such misleading poll propaganda is fanned among people by the opposition led by RJD - a party that has failed Bihar. The fact is that the grand alliance has nothing to claim for themselves and got to switch to rumours and caste-based rhetorics. In reality, Bihar is witnessing a strong pro-NDA wave for Nitish Kumar, who has emerged as a "politician of performances" with the sincere supports of PM Narendra Modi and other allies.

Let me make one thing clear, a thing like anti-incumbency wave won't prevail when the performance of government go above board for the people. And that is exactly what the Nitish Kumar led NDA government has done

Why is LJP chief Chirag Paswan so disgruntled and annoyed with Nitish Kumar?

He can answer this question better but as far as I know, the JDU has always maintained due regards and respect to all other NDA allies. CM Nitish Kumar has no grudge against LJP chief or any others because he is a person of disciplined conducts and resourceful communication habits.You can see how Nitish Kumar has been available throughout the funeral ritual to the last day of Shraddha of Ram Vilas Paswan. Paswan Ji has always had high esteem among us.

The RJD and its allies are claiming to be genuine champions of downtrodden people in Bihar. They accuse the Nitish Kumar led NDA govt of being anti-Dalit. How do you see this allegation?

It is a big lie and the people belonging to Dalit and Mahadalit communities understand it well. They know who has done what for them.

What was the budget till 2005 for SC and ST people is well known to all. The NDA govt under Nitish Kumar changed the situation for poor people by increasing the budget 40 times in 15 years for the downtrodden and marginalised sections.

We created a separate department to enhance the social participation of SC and ST people in local bodies elections along with women. We have announced jobs to the kin of Dalits killed in crimes along with a slew of other welfare schemes including financial backups for the education of poor Dalits.

The RJD and whosoever are with them have no track record of development works and have only created caste tension and conflicts. They promoted and patronaged criminals and kidnapping, amassed wealth from unscrupulous means leaving the people of state cursing their fate for 15 long years. Development with justice and dignity is our political mantra while the RJD's has always been in politics for the development of one family sidelining others.

So you think the NDA led by Nitish Kumar will win the trust of people again?

No doubt. The NDA family has full faith in Nitish Kumar and his public welfare development policies. The people of Bihar have more trust in him than those who are beating their chests for power. The people have seen the changed Bihar and now living in peace under his governance. Who will like to ruin their own progress and peace by voting to the party that stands synonymous to hooliganism, anarchy and political deceit? The opposition is daydreaming and would be shattered on November 10.

Do you think that CM Nitish Kumar sharing the stage with PM Narendra Modi in election rallies will brighten the NDA candidates' prospects better?

Certainly! Both these leaders are the faces of development. Just as Nitish Kumar has been the architect of developing Bihar, PM Narendra Modi has emerged as the modern architect of all-round development of the country. When two gems sit together for common causes for the common people, they illuminate lives with progress and peace.

Bihar is again set to scale new heights of prosperity and peace under good governance of NDA with support of PM Narendra Modi. 'Jai Bihar is tai Bihar' under Nitish Kumar (Good Bihar is decided Bihar)!

Is Lalu Prasad imprisoned in connection with the fodder scam a factor this election?

Why Lalu Ji is in jail is known to all. He didn't even spare the fodder for cattle. He is not acceptable to the people. He is a convict in corruption cases and got no track record of doing anything for the state. How can he be a factor? Yes, he is still a fear factor for the people and whenever his name is tossed up in politics, people are reminded of a past filled with fear. He is not a factor even to his own son led party. His photo too has not been figured in the party posters.

Born with a silver spoon in mouth and inheriting a legacy in politics from his convict father, Tejashawi Yadav is groping in dark to get a ray for survival in politics. The most ironical promise he has made is on employment. A party that did nothing in 15 years of its failed and fearsome rule is now claiming to provide jobs to lakhs!

Of late, both Tejashawi Yadav and Chirag Paswan are making positive gestures towards each other. Will it be posing a challenge to NDA in future?

Survivors of dynasty politics don't pose a challenge to the politician of performance and his alliance aimed at doing justice to common people, ensuring them dignity, justice, equality and participation. That's enough to be said about them.