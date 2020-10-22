STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC doing its part to deal with stubble burning, Centre & states have to do theirs: Delhi High Court

The high court said that 'it was for the Union and the states to take steps to address the issue of stubble burning and poor air quality'.

Published: 22nd October 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

A farmer burns paddy stubbles in a field in a village in Hisar district of Haryana Friday Oct. 18 2019. | (Photo | PTI)

A farmer burns paddy stubbles in a field in a village in Hisar district of Haryana. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is already doing its part to deal with stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana and now the Centre and the state governments have to do their bit, the Delhi High Court said on Thursday.

The court made this observation while declining to entertain a plea seeking immediate steps to prevent stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana on the grounds that it would aggravate COVID-19 related problems.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the apex court on October 16 constituted a committee headed by its former judge, Justice M B Lokur, to monitor the steps taken by these states to prevent stubble burning.

The high court further said that if it too hears the same issue, then there would be a danger of contradictory orders being passed.

With the observation, the bench disposed of the application which was moved by Sudhir Mishra, an advocate, in his main PIL filed in 2015 seeking directions to the Centre to take immediate steps to control increasing air pollution in the national capital.

ALSO READ | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Kejriwal

The application had contended that stubble burning would increase the air pollution drastically in the national capital and could further aggravate the health problems in the city in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court, however, gave liberty to Mishra to approach it in the future in case of any necessity or difficulty.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma said the sun was not visible on Thursday and it was an emergency like situation in the national capital due to the poor air quality.

The ASG also referred to a news report which stated that people who have recovered from COVID were facing respiratory problems as the air quality worsened in the national capital region and were flocking to the hospitals.

ALSO READ | Delhi air pollution: Govt urges people to turn off engine at traffic signals

He said that according to the news report the situation has arisen as the lungs of people who recovered from COVID were badly damaged due to the infection.

The high court said that "it was for the Union and the states to take steps to address the issue of stubble burning and poor air quality".

It further said that "the apex court was doing its part and now the governments have to do theirs".

The top court on October 16 constituted the committee to monitor the steps taken by the neighbouring states to prevent stubble burning.

It also ordered deployment of National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and Bharat Scouts and Guides for assisting in the monitoring of stubble burning in the agricultural fields of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, saying all it wants is that "people of Delhi-NCR can breathe fresh air without any pollution".

The apex court also directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Delhi and the three states to assist the Lokur panel to enable physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Pollution Delhi High Court Stubble Burning COVID 19
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp