STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kangana-Sena row: Actress meets Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, discusses 'injustice' done to her

The meeting came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

Published: 13th September 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut meets Governor of Maharashtra & Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut meets Governor of Maharashtra & Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is locked in a bitter battle with the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on Sunday met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here and told him about the "injustice" done to her.

The meeting came days after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished alleged illegal alterations at Kangana's bungalow at Pali Hill in suburban Bandra.

WATCH | Kangana Ranaut's video admitting she 'was a drug addict' goes viral

Talking to reporters after the meeting that took place at the Raj Bhavan, the actor said, "I met the governor.

He heard me as a daughter. I came to meet him as a citizen. I have nothing to do with politics."

"I told him about the injustice meted out to me and what happened was improper. It was indecent behaviour," she said.

The trouble between the Sena and Kangana started after the actor recently said she feared the Mumbai police more than the "movie mafia" and likened the Maharashtra capital to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

ALSO READ | Rhea to Ragini: BJP ensuring spotlight on celebs to cover up its failures, says Congress' BK Hariprasad

The 33-year-old actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday from her home state Himachal Pradesh the same day as her house was partially demolished by the civic body, had alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Sena.

On Friday, the "Queen" actor had urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and stop the "harassment of women".

In a tweet, she had asked Gandhi if she was not anguished by the treatment given by the Maharashtra government, in which the Congress is also a part.

TAGS
Kangana Ranaut Bhagat Singh Koshyari Shiv Sena
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp