UP authorities to display pictures of accused at road crossings to fight crimes against women

Published: 24th September 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

Efforts made by police for women security in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur are being reviewed. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The authorities in Uttar Pradesh will put up posters carrying pictures of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at prominent road crossings in the state.

The directions were issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to instil confidence among women and check crime against them, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The CM at a high-level meeting here on Thursday directed to put up posters of those involved in crimes against women at prominent crossings. He has also directed that those involved in such crimes should be punished by women police," the spokesman said.

The CM said in case of any crime against a woman, police officers of the area such as the SHO and Circle Officer will be made responsible.

The "anti-Romeo squads" constituted in all districts of the state to instil a sense of security among women have been made more active and the CM hailed their efforts, the official said.  

The squad, which is active in every district of the state, was constituted to control incidents of molestation and check their harassment.

Earlier, the state government had put up posters of anti-CAA protesters, allegedly involved in damaging public property, at prominent road crossings in Lucknow.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi stressed on building a better image of police so that women could trust them.

According to a statement, Awasthi reviewed efforts made by police for women security in Allahabad, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Since the constitution of the "anti-Romeo squads", more than 83 lakh people have been "checked at over 35 lakh places", including schools, colleges, markets, malls and parks, the statement said.

FIRs have been lodged against 7,351 people while 11,564 arrested, it said.

At the meeting, Awasthi instructed officials concerned that any untoward incident against women and girls should be stopped and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

