COVID-19: Indore oxygen firms told to supply to hospitals only; MP's positivity rate nears 11 per cent

By PTI

INDORE: The Indore administration on Monday asked local oxygen manufacturers to stop production of industrial grade oxygen and supply the gas only for medical use to treat serious COVID-19 patients.

The administration issued an order in this regard in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Indore, Madhya Pradeshs worst coronavirus-hit district.

Besides, it regulated the sale and purchase of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, the key injections used in treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh issued the order on medical oxygen supply and the two drugs under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

Oxygen manufacturing factories located in Indore district limits will be covered by the order.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Mohammed Suleman, 61 per cent of COVID-19 patients are being treated at home, while the rest (39 per cent) are admitted in hospitals in the state.

Of the hospitalised patients, 27 per cent were on oxygen support, he told reporters in Bhopal.

According to the order, it was mandatory for purchasers of the two injections to produce the patient's identity proof, coronavirus positive report and doctors prescription in Indore.

The demand for the two injections has shot up following a spurt in coronavirus cases, an official said.

Meanwhile, a record number of 788 patients tested positive for the virus in Indore district on Monday, taking the tally to 73,224.

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh rose "abnormally" after March 14, a senior state health department official said on Monday, adding the positivity rate jumped from 1.1 per cent in the January end to 10.4 per cent in the last seven days.

He said the cases grew "drastically" compared to the "first peak" seen in September last year.

"The case positivity rate which was just 1.1 per cent (per 100 tests) during January-end climbed to 10.4 per cent in the last seven days. The number of cases grew abnormally high after March 14. The cases rose by around 15 per cent compared to February," said Mohammed Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Madhya Pradesh.

He said Madhya Pradesh had recorded the highest number of 2,607 cases in a day on September 19, 2020, which was thought to be the highest peak.

"However, we are reporting more than 3,300 cases now (in a day)," Suleman said.

According to the WHO,the positivity rate should ideally remain below five per cent, he added.

Madhya Pradesh now has 3.4 per cent of the total active cases in India, Suleman said.

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded 3,178 new cases, taking its tally to 3,06,851, as per the state health department.