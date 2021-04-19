Madhya Pradesh to set up oxygen plants in 37 districts amid uncontrolled COVID-19 surge

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Battling with shortage of life-saver oxygen amid the surging COVID-19 second wave, Madhya Pradesh will establish oxygen production plants in 37 districts.

“In 37 districts of the state, oxygen production plants will be established. The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the PWD Department has been asked to select locations in all the 37 districts and set up the units within one to three months for meeting future requirements,” official sources associated with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

As per official sources the state is presently getting Rs 390 metric tonnes oxygen daily, against the daily requirement of 347 metric tonnes.

The oxygen supply to the state with central government’s help will be increased to 445 metric tonnes by April 20, 565 metric tonnes by April 25 and 700 metric tonnes by April 30.

NSA to be invoked against those indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir Injections

The state government also decided on Sunday to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against all those indulging in black marketing of the anti-viral Remdesivir injections.

“Any lab, hospital and associated individuals caught indulging in Remdesivir injections black marketing will have to face action under the NSA,” sources added.

Meanwhile, addressing the state on Sunday evening, the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while private and government hospitals as well as COVID Care Centers in the 52 districts have presently 40,784 COVID dedicated beds, the capacity will be increased to 50,000 beds by month end.

Out of the 68,576 active patients presently, around 45,000 are being treated in home isolation.

Also, the state has so far procured one lakh Remdesivir injections which are being supplied to government and private hospitals. An additional 12,000 injections were procured from a Hyderabad-headquartered pharma company on Sunday. These injections were flown by chopper and state plane to various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state reported 12,248 new positive cases at 22.8% and 66 deaths officially during the last 24 hours. A total 7495 patients officially recovered from the viral infection during the same period. With this the state so far has 68,576 active patients.