Tej Pratap leaves brother Tejashwi's house fuming as tussle ensues RJD over office-bearer's sacking

Published: 21st August 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap | file

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's family on Friday had a very tough and tense time when Tej Pratap Yadav, who claims to be 'Krishna', had to came out furiously after he was allegedly prevented from speaking to his own 'Arjun' - Tejashwi Yadav.

The stated purpose of the visit by Tej Pratap to the 10-Circular road was a bit different from what it used to be earlier.

Tej Pratap, irked over the unceremonious removal of the state president of RJD students wing Akash Yadav, went there to to take cognizance of the act allegedly carried out by the state president of RJD Jagdanand Singh.

Tej Pratap was allegedly prevented from speaking to Tejashwi by Sanjay Yadav - the political advisor of Tejashwi.

"Who is Sanjay Yadav to come between two brothers? He prevented me to speak to Tejashwi Yadav and took him from near me to a room. I'll not tolerate it," Tej Pratap furiously fumed before the media.

In fact, Tej Pratap Yadav is young angry man of Lalu's family, who more often than not hogs the media limelight by making controversial statements on the pretext of speaking the fact and truth.

Tej Pratap Yadav is well known to standing behind his supporters always under any circumstances.

"Removal of Akash Yadav without a notice as per the Constitution of Party is a dictotarial act of Jagdanand Singh. He is damaging the party by humiliating the workers and my father Lalu Prasad ji must be taking it into his notice," he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav had equated Jagdanand Singh with a character of Mahabharata- Dhrishrattra and Tejashwi's political advisor-Sanjay Yadav as Shalini.

Amid all happenings on Friday, Tej Pratap Yadav announced to hold the Junta Darwar at party office from Saturday, which may again result into an unwarranted development at the party office, if the state president Jagdanand Singh tries to stop it.

A couple of days ago, Tej Pratap Yadav had expressed threat to his life from hidden enemies. Ruling JD-U immediately assured to provide him adequate safety if Tej Pratap Yadav seeks it from the government.

Political experts here believed that tussle growing between Tej Pratap Yadav and Jagdanand Singh and now indirectly with Tejashwi Yadav may ultimately damage the party prospects ahead.

Lalu Prasad is silent over entire happening officially and but the sudden departure of Tejashwi Yadav on Friday to Delhi is learnt to be aimed at discussing the entire episode with his brother.

Sources said that only wayout is Lalu Prasad, who can pacify Tej Pratap Yadav and control the simmering tension from taking ugly development in party.

  • Bharati
    Shalini??
    22 hours ago reply
