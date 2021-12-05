STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee demands thorough probe into Nagaland firing incident

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

Published: 05th December 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of over 10 civilians by security forces in Nagaland.

Over 10 daily wage labourers were gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district while they were returning home from work at a coal mine on Saturday evening, police said, adding that it was investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

"Worrisome news from #Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" Banerjee tweeted.

​ALSO READ | 'Killings of Nagaland civilians unfortunate': Army orders probe into 'encounter' in Mon district

Army personnel, while conducting an operation after receiving inputs about the movement of militants belonging to the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K), opened fire on the pick-up truck in which the labourers were travelling, police said.

Army expressed regret over the incident and ordered an inquiry, while also stating that one soldier was killed and several others were seriously injured.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio promised a high-level probe into the incident and appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace.

