India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country's tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It also recorded 16,764 fresh COVID-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

Of the 1,270 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the virus, 374 have either recuperated or migrated, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

Of the 23 states and Union territories that have recorded Omicron cases so far, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of 450, followed by Delhi (320), Kerala (109) and Gujarat (97).

ALSO READ: Big jump in COVID cases, Karnataka crosses 700-mark after three months

The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 16,000 mark after 64 days, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 3,48,38,804, while the number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 91,361, according to the data.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 more fatalities, the data stated.

The country had witnessed 16,156 fresh coronavirus cases on October 27.

The 91,361 active Covid cases account for 0.26 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 8,959 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 tally in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

ALSO READ: More than 50 per cent of Maharashtra's active COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai

It has remained below two per cent for 88 days now.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent.

It has remained below one per cent for 47 days now, according to the ministry.

The number of patients who have recuperated has gone up to 3,42,66,363, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 144.54 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

ALSO READ: COVID vaccines are disease-modifying, don't prevent infection, says Centre as cases surge

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

The 220 new fatalities include 164 from Kerala and 22 from Maharashtra.

Of the 4,81,080 Covid deaths reported so far in the country, 1,41,518 are from Maharashtra, 47,441 from Kerala, 38,327 from Karnataka, 36,765 from Tamil Nadu, 25,107 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,757 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.