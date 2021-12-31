STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna resident becomes first to be afflicted with omicron in Bihar

A 26-year-old resident of Patna, who had recently visited Delhi and met a relative upon return from abroad, has been found to be infected with the omicron variant.

Published: 31st December 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PATNA: A 26-year-old resident of Patna, who had recently visited Delhi and met a relative upon return from abroad, has been found to be infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, a top official said on Thursday.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, the Executive Director of State Health Society, confirmed the first case of the new, fast-spreading variant, in Bihar.

The patient is a resident of the Kidwaipuri locality in the city.

He had visited the national capital last week to meet the relative, who tested positive for COVID-19 a day after he returned to Patna.

Later, the relative was found infected with the latest variant and the Patna man, who was in home isolation, got his sample collected and sent for testing in a lab.

"The Kidwaipuri resident, too, has contracted the omicron variant. The area in his vicinity has been made a containment zone," said Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patna Bihar Bihar Omicron
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp