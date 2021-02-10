STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Construction of rubber dam will be one of my priorities, says new Bihar WRD Minister Sanjay K Jha

Jha has also played a very instrumental role in getting the Darbhanga airport started with air connectivity and executed a slew of flood protection works.

Published: 10th February 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar WRD Minister Sanjay K Jha

By Express News Service

PATNA: A second time minister, Sanjay K Jha on Tuesday took charge as Minister of Water Resource Department (WRD) after being inducted into Cabinet.

"Consistent and thoughtful use of water resources in an agrarian and flood-affected state like Bihar is important for the development of the state," said Sanjay K Jha after taking charge.

Jha, who is a post-graduate in history from JNU with excellent oratory and writing skills, has also been assigned with the ministerial task to head the Information and Public Relations Department.

Putting an end to speculation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 17 new ministers in what is being seen as a meticulous manner to keep caste equations balanced.

The Minister said that important projects of irrigation and flood protection including Chief Minister's Dream Project "Har Khet Ko Pani" (water to every field) will be completed on time with full transparency on top of priorities.

Speaking to the media, Jha said that important cities from religious and tourism point of view in Bihar will get water supply from the river Ganga to redress the drinking water crisis in Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Nawada. "The completion of construction of rubber dam ahead of time will be one of my priorities as the Minister of Water Resources," he asserted. 

Jha has also played a very instrumental role in getting the Darbhanga airport started with air connectivity and executed a slew of flood protection works during the flood times. Jha is considered as the political confidant of CM Nitish Kumar.

He hails from Bihar's Madhubani district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Sanjay K Jha
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp