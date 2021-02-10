Construction of rubber dam will be one of my priorities, says new Bihar WRD Minister Sanjay K Jha

By Express News Service

PATNA: A second time minister, Sanjay K Jha on Tuesday took charge as Minister of Water Resource Department (WRD) after being inducted into Cabinet.

"Consistent and thoughtful use of water resources in an agrarian and flood-affected state like Bihar is important for the development of the state," said Sanjay K Jha after taking charge.

Jha, who is a post-graduate in history from JNU with excellent oratory and writing skills, has also been assigned with the ministerial task to head the Information and Public Relations Department.

Putting an end to speculation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet by inducting 17 new ministers in what is being seen as a meticulous manner to keep caste equations balanced.

The Minister said that important projects of irrigation and flood protection including Chief Minister's Dream Project "Har Khet Ko Pani" (water to every field) will be completed on time with full transparency on top of priorities.

Speaking to the media, Jha said that important cities from religious and tourism point of view in Bihar will get water supply from the river Ganga to redress the drinking water crisis in Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir and Nawada. "The completion of construction of rubber dam ahead of time will be one of my priorities as the Minister of Water Resources," he asserted.

Jha has also played a very instrumental role in getting the Darbhanga airport started with air connectivity and executed a slew of flood protection works during the flood times. Jha is considered as the political confidant of CM Nitish Kumar.

He hails from Bihar's Madhubani district.