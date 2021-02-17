Uttarakhand’s famed climate activist Ridhima Pandey bats for Disha Ravi

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Ridhima Pandey (13), a young climate activist known as ‘Greta Thunberg of India’, has come out in support of Disha Ravi calling her arrest ‘unnecessary’.

“Disha has been working for environment and ecology relentlessly. She cannot be anti-national. On the contrary she has been inspiring youth to contribute in strengthening of the country,” said Pandey.

The activist has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the ‘Toolkit’ case related to the farmers’ protest and the Republic Day violence. Last year, Pandey made it to the BBC’s list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020.

The BBC described her as “a climate activist who at the age of nine files a petition against the government of India in response to its inaction to mitigate climate change”.

One among 16 children from around the world with Thunberg to petition the UN on environmental issues plaguing the world, the activist from Haridwar is also planning to meet Disha Ravi who had helped her restricted account to be restored last year.

Pandey has been actively involved in Save Thano Forest movement to oppose Uttarakhand government’s move to fell over 10,000 trees to expand the Dehradun airport.

After the 2013 floods when news of devastation and loss of lives were making international and national headlines, it shook her to the core. Following this, she filed a petition in the NGT in which she requested the government of India to have a ‘Carbon Budget’.

