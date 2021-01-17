STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP to scan TMC defectors before induction in West Bengal

A section of BJP leaders said the mass inclusion in the party will send out a wrong message to the party’s anti-TMC vote-bank.

Published: 17th January 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (R) hands over the party flag to a group of lawyers after they joined the saffron party in Kolkata on Saturday.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (R) hands over the party flag to a group of lawyers after they joined the saffron party in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A week after BJP chief JP Nadda visited West Bengal and asked the party’s core panel to list reasons for a large-scale migration from the Trinamool, the party brass has decided to tweak its strategy of embracing all and sundry.

Instead, it has recommended that the defectors should be scanned before their induction into the saffron camp. The party’s change of stance came at the instance of Home Minister Amit Shah who met Bengal functionaries on Friday night in Delhi.

The rethink came a few days after the RSS, in its three-day workshop in Ahmedabad, raised questions on the mass induction of all TMC defectors in the BJP.

ALSO READ: TMC MLA Tapas Roy holds Congress responsible for rise of BJP in Bengal

The “surveillance” is said to be aimed at addressing two issues: stem disgruntlement among the party’s old workers and blunt the attack of the ruling party labelling the saffron camp as a ‘washing machine’ for tainted TMC functionaries. The state BJP has made inroads into the state on the basis of anti-TMC vote share.

A section of BJP leaders said the mass inclusion in the party will send out a wrong message to the party’s anti-TMC vote-bank.

“The leadership wants us to examine the prospective defector’s antecedents, their image in public and their winning chances in the Assembly elections due in a few months. Many TMC defector MLAs had failed to secure a lead in their Assembly constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections,” said a senior BJP leader.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah meets Bengal team to sharpen victory focus

In response to Nadda’s curiosity about exodus from the TMC, the members of the core committee, in a meeting with the BJP chief in Burdwan on January 9, said the turncoats are either aspiring to contest in the Assembly elections on saffron camp’s tickets or looking for berths in the hierarchy.

“The party’s national leadership has realised that the TMC MLAs are shifting their political alignment towards the BJP with an aim to get ticket and contest in the elections and their followers are looking for berths in the hierarchy. There are incidents of clashes between the party’s old workers and newcomers. If we continue welcoming all defectors, our intra-party dissent will become prominent before the polls,” said another BJP leader.

BJP’s Bengal observer Kailash Vijayvargiya had said two days ago that at least 41 TMC MLAs are queuing up to join the saffron camp. But, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has made it clear that the newcomers would have to go through the party scanner.

ALSO READ: West Bengal will drown in Ganga if BJP comes to power - TMC

“We will not induct all. A final decision will be taken by the national leadership after scrutiny,” he said.

Now, Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee says he is unhappy

Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee, in a Facebook Live session, expressed his unhappiness on Saturday saying the party leadership did not pay any heed to the lower-tier workers. He also alleged he was stopped on many occasions when he tried to do something for the common people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TMC JP Nadda West Bengal
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Biomedical waste including PPE kits, medicene and syringes dumped near alongside the service road in Nazarthpet, near Poonamallee in Chennai (Special arrangement)
Biomedical waste dumped again in open near Chennai suburbs at Poonamalle
'Closely monitor adverse events': Indian experts as 23 elderly people die after Covid shots in Norway
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp