India records 15,223 new COVID-19 cases

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.

Published: 21st January 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 1.06 crore with 15,223 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 1,02,65,706, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total cases have increased to 1,06,10,883.

The death toll mounted to 1,52,869 with 151 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,65,706 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.75 per cent.

ALSO READ: 7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

There are  1,92,308 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 positivity rate under seven per cent in Andhra Pradesh; no fatality in last 24 hours

It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 18,93,47,782 samples have been tested up to January 20 with 7,80,835 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 151 new fatalities include 59 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala, 10 each from Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

ALSO READ: COVID tests cross one crore-mark in Delhi, Kejriwal says 'new record'

A total of 152869 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,582 from Maharashtra followed by 12,290 from Tamil Nadu, 12,185 from Karnataka, 10,774 from Delhi, 10,080 from West Bengal, 8,591 from Uttar Pradesh and, 7,142 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp