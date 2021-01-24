Farm Laws: 50,000 Maharashtra farmers will march towards Raj Bhavan on Monday

By Express News Service

More than 50,000 farmers from various regions of Maharashtra will march towards the Raj Bhavan and submit its charter of demands to Governor Bhagat Singh Kosyari on January 25, Monday.

Repealing the three laws, guaranteeing remunerative Minimum Support Price (MSP), procurement of farm crops as per MSP only, repealing all four labour laws and withdrawal of the Energy Bill are some of the demands included in the charter.

“To support the ongoing protest in Delhi against farm laws, vehicle rallies are being carried out in several states. In Maharashtra, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) had started its march for Mumbai. From Nashik alone, 20,000 farmers had joined the march and we are expecting 50,000 farmers will reach in Mumbai on January 25 from other parts of the state. Then, we will march towards Raj Bhavan and hand over a charter of demands to the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,” said Ashok Dhawale, president of AIKS.

The various farmer organisations are participating in the protest under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). The aim of this agitation is to intensify the farmers’ struggle in the capital cities across all states demanding repealing of the farm laws. The farmers also walked down seven kilometres up to Kasara Ghat and then by the vehicle they reached to Mumbai. The farmers offered food and other refreshments on their way by various social organisations.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will participate in this farmers protest and address the mega farmers rally at Azad Maidan on January 25, Monday.

Ajit Nawale, secretary of All India Kisan Sabha said that “The three farm laws of the centre are anti-farmer, anti-people and pro-corporate. The farmers at Delhi border have been protesting from last several days to repeal them. We want to show the solidarity with these farmers,” Nawale said adding the protest will culminate with a flag hoisting on January 26, Republic Day.