STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lok Janshakti Party gets new national president after leadership coup with rebel MPs

MP Pashupati Kumar Paras is the younger brother of LJP founder (late) Ram Vilas Paswan, who along with four other MPs revolted against the leadership of his nephew Chirag Paswan.

Published: 17th June 2021 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Janshakti Party MP Pashupati Kumar Paras

Lok Janshakti Party MP Pashupati Kumar Paras (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Amid the ongoing factional feud within the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was declared elected, unopposed, the new national president of the outfit on Thursday.

Paras is the younger brother of LJP founder (late) Ram Vilas Paswan, who along with four other MPs revolted against the leadership of his nephew Chirag Paswan on Sunday.

"I have been given a big responsibility to take the party to the national level. I will work for the upliftment of poor people of all sections," he said after being elected as LJP's national president.

PATNA: At a meeting of party’s national working executive committee, Paras was elected unopposed by the MPs of his faction, along with other members of committee.

ALSO READ | Woman files rape complaint against LJP MP and Chirag Paswan's cousin Prince Raj

Replying to the media on what led him to revolt withing the party, Paras replied saying “when the nephew becomes a dictator, what will the uncle do".

He also said that whatever he did in the party against Chirag Paswan’s alleged dictatorship was carried out in a 'democrcatic way.'

On being asked as how can he hold two posts when he opposed his nephew Chirag for holding three positions in the party, Paras said, he "will resign from the post of leader of parliament the day I will become a union minister".

Paras made it clear that his ambition to become a minister in the union cabinet was one of the reasons behind the revolt against Chirag Paswan besides nurturing a grudge against his removal from the post of Bihar LJP president in 2019.

ALSO READ | Legal battle against rebel LJP leaders to go on, vows cornered Chirag Paswan

He also denied that there was any difference in the party after his revolt against Chirag Paswan’s leadership.

"There are no differences in the party. Had any difference been there, why should I have been elected unopposed? I have to take the party to the national level after it being brought on the verge of an end," he added.

The sources added that the former state minister was also scheduled to make a courtesy call on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whom supporters of Chirag have been accusing of having engineered the split, which has left the son of LJP founding president late Ram Vilas Paswan cornered.

A couple of days ago, a national executive meeting of the party was held in Delhi where former MP Suraj Bhan Singh was made the working president and Chirag was removed from the post, though the latter has indicated he was bracing for a legal battle over the move.

(Inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pashupati Kumar Paras Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp