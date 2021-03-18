STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This mindset encourages crimes against women: Jaya Bachchan on Uttarakhand CM's ripped jeans remark

The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send the wrong message to society and children.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan speaks in Rajya Sabha during the budget session of parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has expressed her disappointment over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's ripped jeans comment, saying this is the "mindset that encourages crimes against women".

"Such statements don't befit a chief minister. Those on higher posts must think before making public statements. You say such things in today's times. Will you decide who's cultured and who's not on the basis of clothes? Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party, Jaya Bachchan said on Thursday while talking to ANI.

"It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women," she added.

The newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister recently stirred a row by saying that women wearing ripped jeans send the wrong message to society and children.

ALSO READ | Youngsters shouldn't look like homeless beggars: Kangana Ranaut joins #Rippedjeans debate

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Rawat said that he was shocked to meet a woman, who runs an NGO, wearing ripped jeans on a flight with her kids. "What kind of message are we giving out to society," he said.

Amid widespread condemnation of Rawat's comments, several women, including politicians and celebrities, posted photos in ripped jeans with the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter.

"Rapes happen not because women wear short clothes but because men like Tirath Singh Rawat propagate mysogyny and fail to do their duty. Stand in solidarity with the women in #RippedJeansTwitter (sic)," tweeted Swati Maliwal. 

  • parthasarathy n
    There is nothing wrong in the statement made by utrakand chief Minister Rahat that women wearing ripped jeans send wrong signals to society and children. Why should women first of all wear such kind of jeans and pollute the society. It also induces sex among men when they see such ripped jeans women. Women are themselves to blame for any acts of rape due to their revealing dress inviting men to have a go. Dressing by women makes a lot of difference. If they wear revealing dresses they are inviting trouble. Its no use blaming men.
    16 hours ago reply
