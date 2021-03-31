STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Uttarakhand makes RT-PCR test report mandatory for people arriving from 12 states

Persons above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances, the advisory said.

Published: 31st March 2021 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing.

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday made it mandatory to carry an RT-PCR negative Covid-19 report for people travelling to the state from areas reporting a high case load. The advisory was released on Tuesday and will be effective from April 1.

“People travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, MP, TN, Gujarat, Haryana, UP, Delhi and Rajasthan by road, air and train to Uttarakhand are advised to carry a negative RT-PCR test report (the test done 72 hours prior to arrival in the state),” it said.

ALSO READ: RT-PCR must at Maha Kumbh, says Uttarakhand HC

The advisory added that people coming from outside as well as those living in Uttarakhand “shall strictly adhere to the norms of safety and social distancing as per the guidelines.” It warned violators would be liable to be proceeded under the Disaster Management Act, Epidemics Act and IPC sections.

ALSO READ: In isolation after testing COVID positive, Uttarakhand CM holds online meetings

The advisory also said that people above 65, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 are advised to travel only in unavoidable circumstances. The district administration shall make arrangements for random Covid-19 testing/checking at airport, railway stations and border check posts. If any inbound person is found positive, the prevailing SOPs will be followed for further care. CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday instructed senior government officials to check the negative RT-PCR test certificates of those coming from states with a high case load.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Uttarakhand coronavirus RT PCR Test COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp