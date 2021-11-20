STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP: Man found hanging days after his wife was raped and killed by her father over love marriage

The man was found hanging at his home under the Ichhawar police station but no suicide note was found, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

Published: 20th November 2021 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

By PTI

BHOPAL: A 21-year-old man, whose wife was allegedly raped and killed by her father earlier this month over her love marriage, was found hanging at his home in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Saturday.

The man was found hanging at his home under the Ichhawar police station on Friday but no suicide note was found, Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Another police official confirmed that the deceased man's wife was allegedly raped and killed by her father, 55, under Ratibad police station in Bhopal earlier this month.

ALSO READ | Man rapes, murders daughter for marrying man from another caste in MP

On Monday, the police arrested the father of the victim woman over the incident that occurred in the Samasgarh forest area earlier this month, a police official had said.

The matter came to light when a forest guard spotted the body of a woman and her six-month-old baby lying near Pilota nullah in Samasgarh area on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Bilkisganj in the Sehore district, had a love marriage about a year ago.

Currently, she had been staying with her elder sister in Ratibad after her infant son died due to some illness on November 4.

Following the infant's death, the victim's elder sister had called their father and brother for cremating the baby, the official said.

​ALSO READ | NCW seeks time-bound probe into rape, murder of Madhya Pradesh woman by her father

On their way for cremation on a motorcycle, the accused father took the victim inside the Samasgarh forest, where he allegedly raped and killed her, the official said, adding that the accused came out of the forest and narrated the incident to his son and the duo returned to the village.

"The accused confessed to the crime and said that he and other family members were angry with the victim after she married against their wishes," the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rapes in Madhya Pradesh Father Rapes Daughter Madhya Pradesh Police
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp