Acharya Pramod Krishnam of Congress bats for Murmu as President, urges party to review decision

Even before this, Acharya Pramod Krishnam had been making statements contradictory to Congress’s official stand. On 12 July, when Yashwant Sinha was in Lucknow and had said that if elected as the President, he would act as the custodian of the Constitution preventing the government from doing anything such thing which could hurt and harm the democratic values of the country– such as toppling the elected state governments, Acharya Krishnam had tagged Sinha’s statement and tweeted: Na nau man tel hoga, na Radha Nachengi (It will never happen as Sinha will not win).