D-day in Bihar? Tuesday could reveal if Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP and ally with RJD

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: With talks of a political realignment in Bihar increasingly doing the rounds, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting with JD(U) MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday before taking a final decision.

Nitish's meeting with his party leaders is considered highly significant since it is expected that something concrete will emanate from the meeting.

JD(U) leaders claim that the party has convened the meeting to discuss the corruption charges against former union minister RCP Singh and the latter's subsequent resignation from the party. But it is difficult to accept their claim in view of speculation that Nitish is planning to quit the NDA again.

Senior JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday said, "There are certain issues within the JD(U) and they will be discussed in the meeting. A decision will be taken after analysing the political implications of these issues."

Bihar's main opposition party, RJD, will hold a meeting of its party MLAs on Tuesday.

If the JD(U)'s meeting is likely to clear many doubts over Nitish's next move, RJD's meeting is also of huge importance.

ALSO READ | Endgame for NDA in Bihar? All eyes on crucial JDU meeting on Tuesday; party says Nitish's decision will be final

Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh added further suspense to the ongoing political uncertainty by saying that his party had not invited Nitish to join the grand alliance.

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari though said that his party would welcome Nitish if he left the NDA, assuring that RJD will assist the CM to form the next government in the state.

If the alliance between RJD and JD (U) comes into being, it remains to be seen what the RJD's role will be.

There is speculation that RJD may extend outside support to JD(U) in the formation of the next government in the state. RJD`s meeting on Tuesday may also give an idea of whether the party will accept Tejashwi Yadav being given the post of deputy Chief Minister in a new government or insist on the CM's post for him.

Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that his party would support Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decisions.

Reacting to meetings convened by many political parties on Tuesday, BJP state chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Every political party holds meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs to discuss party affairs and we also had a meeting in Patna about a week ago."



The Congress for its part has convened a meeting of its legislature party in on Monday evening to discuss the political situation in the state and will "welcome" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the opposition camp if he chooses to snap ties with BJP, party sources said.

AICC secretary Shakil Ahmed Khan, who is also a party MLA, said the meeting will be held at the residence of Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma and is likely to be attended by the party's Bihar in-charge, Bhakt Charan Das, scheduled to reach Patna on Monday evening.

PATNA: With talks of a political realignment in Bihar increasingly doing the rounds, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will hold a meeting with JD(U) MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday before taking a final decision. Nitish's meeting with his party leaders is considered highly significant since it is expected that something concrete will emanate from the meeting. JD(U) leaders claim that the party has convened the meeting to discuss the corruption charges against former union minister RCP Singh and the latter's subsequent resignation from the party. But it is difficult to accept their claim in view of speculation that Nitish is planning to quit the NDA again. Senior JD(U) minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Monday said, "There are certain issues within the JD(U) and they will be discussed in the meeting. A decision will be taken after analysing the political implications of these issues." Bihar's main opposition party, RJD, will hold a meeting of its party MLAs on Tuesday. If the JD(U)'s meeting is likely to clear many doubts over Nitish's next move, RJD's meeting is also of huge importance. ALSO READ | Endgame for NDA in Bihar? All eyes on crucial JDU meeting on Tuesday; party says Nitish's decision will be final Bihar RJD president Jagdanand Singh added further suspense to the ongoing political uncertainty by saying that his party had not invited Nitish to join the grand alliance. Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari though said that his party would welcome Nitish if he left the NDA, assuring that RJD will assist the CM to form the next government in the state. If the alliance between RJD and JD (U) comes into being, it remains to be seen what the RJD's role will be. There is speculation that RJD may extend outside support to JD(U) in the formation of the next government in the state. RJD`s meeting on Tuesday may also give an idea of whether the party will accept Tejashwi Yadav being given the post of deputy Chief Minister in a new government or insist on the CM's post for him. Meanwhile, Hindustani Awam Morcha chief and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that his party would support Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decisions. Reacting to meetings convened by many political parties on Tuesday, BJP state chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Every political party holds meeting with MPs, MLAs and MLCs to discuss party affairs and we also had a meeting in Patna about a week ago." The Congress for its part has convened a meeting of its legislature party in on Monday evening to discuss the political situation in the state and will "welcome" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the opposition camp if he chooses to snap ties with BJP, party sources said. AICC secretary Shakil Ahmed Khan, who is also a party MLA, said the meeting will be held at the residence of Congress legislature party leader Ajeet Sharma and is likely to be attended by the party's Bihar in-charge, Bhakt Charan Das, scheduled to reach Patna on Monday evening.