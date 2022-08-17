NEP 2020: Centre seeks public inputs for preparation of new curriculum

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged people to participate in a survey to prepare a curriculum for “new India”.

“Development of a vibrant, dynamic, inclusive and futuristic National Curriculum Framework is essential for integrating cultural-rootedness along with global outlook, freeing education from a colonial hangover and instilling a deeper sense of pride in our next generations,” he said in a tweet. “I appeal to all citizens to participate in the Citizen Survey for NCF for developing #NayeBharatKaNayaCurriculum. A dynamic National Curriculum Framework in line with the NEP 2020 will play a major role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat,” he added.

The ministry has invited suggestions from the public through an online public consultation survey for the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework and subsequent design of syllabus, textbooks and other instructional material.

The National Education Policy 2020, announced on July 29 2020, recommends quality improvement of the education system through the development of a National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The process of formulating the NCF has been started through the constitution of district consultation committees, state and national focus groups, and steering committees, etc. A website and mobile app have also been developed for the purpose.

Using the bottom-up approach, consultations, mobile app-based surveys, and consultations have been conducted by the states and Union territories to reach out to the stakeholders like parents, Anganwadi workers, teachers, and students, etc. at the grassroots level, to collect their views about the future of school education, early childhood care, and adult education.

Anybody who has an interest in school and teacher education can participate in the online survey being conducted in 23 languages.

