3 dead in Bihar hooch tragedy

Post consuming country liquor from a local illegal vend at the village, the three were rushed to a private nursing home at Fatuha in Patna district where they died during treatment.

Published: 29th August 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  In yet another incident of suspected hooch, three persons died and six others were taken ill, two of them seriously, after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Vaishali district in the last 24 hours on Sunday. The state was declared a dry state in April 2016.

The incident took place at Bind Toli of Virpur village under Raghopur assembly constituency, which is being represented by deputy chief minister RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. The victims relatives told the police that the condition of Jangali Mahto (35), Rama Mahto (50) and Ram Pravesh Mahto (56) deteriorated after they returned home in drunken state late on Saturday. They had consumed country liquor from a local illegal vend at the village.

The three were rushed to a private nursing home at Fatuha in Patna district where they died during treatment. The relatives had conduced last rites of Jangali Mahto before the visit of the Jurawanpur police to the village.

During investigation, it came to light that six others were undergoing treatment at private hospitals in Khushrupur and Fatuha in Patna district. However, the condition of Pawan Mahto and Bagul Mahto was stated to be critical. 

