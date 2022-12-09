Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The result of 2022 Assembly polls is likely to drastically change the direction of Gujarat politics. All three major parties BJP, Congress and AAP will have positive and negative consequences.

BJP

Seven different reasons are responsible for BJP’s record victory. First and foremost reason is PM Narendra Modi factor, followed by water management, safe and secure Gujarat, uninterrupted electricity supply, agricultural growth, empowering poor and deprived, qualitative specialised education, women empowerment, empowerment of tribals and Vibrant Gujarat. In future, the BJP is likely to improve its reach.

Congress

For Congress, it’s not only difficult to return in power even, it will even struggle to emerge as the main opposition party in Gujarat. To become an opposition party, Congress has to win 18 seats in Gujarat, but the results proved that Congress could not even secure 18 seats. If Congress wants to be relevant in Gujarat politics, then it will have to make radical changes in its orhanisation.

The Congress in this lection forgot that to win in Gujarat, they had to fight the clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. If it has to make a comeback in the state, it will have to establish a leader of the stature of Narendra Modi or Amit Shah, otherwise its 28 per cent vote share in 2022 might not be retained in 2024.

AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party has failed to form a strong opposition in Gujarat despite many claims. In 2017 too, all its 29 candidates had lost deposits. It has performed better than that. In 2022, Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial face Isudan Garhvi along with state president and organisation general secretary have lost elections. But the good thing for the Aam Aadmi Party is that five of their candidates won. If the AAP continues to work hard here like in Punjab, it may replace Congress as opposition in Gujarat.

