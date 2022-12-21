COVID-19 is not over yet, prepared to manage any situation: Health minister Mandviya

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases globally, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday held a high-level review meeting and stressed that Covid is not over yet and India is prepared to manage any situation.

His remarks came after official sources said three cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, which is driving the surge in China, have been detected in the country.

The ministry also announced stepping up random screening of passengers, especially those who are travelling from countries reporting a spike in cases, at Indian airports in the country, and urged people to wear masks in crowded places and to take booster doses.

While reviewing the Covid-19 situation and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment and management gave rising Covid-19 cases worldwide; the minister directed all concerned to be on alert and strengthen surveillance.

“I also urge people to take Covid vaccination,” said the health minister as he advised states and union territories to send samples daily of all Covid-19 positive cases to INSACOG labs to facilitate tracking new variants.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in some countries across the world, such as China, Japan, South Korea, France and the US, Mandaviya noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains, especially given the upcoming festive season

He also urged people to follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour.

India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases, with average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19. However, a consistent rise in global daily average cases has been reported in the last six weeks, with 5.9 lakh average daily cases reported in the week ending December 19.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked state governments and union territories to submit samples of positive cases on a priority basis to the genome sequencing laboratories.

Official sources said two cases of BF.7 have been detected in the country. BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, is said to have the strongest infection ability since it is highly transmissible. It also has a shorter incubation period and a higher ability to cause reinfection.

It has already been detected in countries like the US, the UK and European Union, Belgium., Germany, France and Denmark, and also China, which is seeing a deadly surge.

After the review meeting, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul said people should take the jab and wear masks in crowded places.

"Only 27-28 per cent of people have taken booster doses. We appeal to others, especially senior citizens, to take it. Precaution dose is mandated and guided to everyone."

He also urged people to use masks in crowded spaces, indoors or outdoors. "This is all the more important for people with comorbidities or higher age," Paul added.

Dr N K Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 working group National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization(NTAGI), said there is nothing to panic about as the country's system is "vigilant".

Chaos has engulfed China after the government reversed its strict lockdown guidelines under its zero-Covid policy. According to reports, crematoriums in the country are overwhelmed by the large influx of bodies, though the government has denied the death tally reaching double digits.

