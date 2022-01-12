STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit Yogi's cabinet, issued arrest warrant in 2014 case

When asked, Maurya laughed off the development saying, "All this and much more will happen now."

Published: 12th January 2022 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Swami Prasad Maurya (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Sultanpur MP-MLA court has issued an arrest warrant against former BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who resigned from the UP cabinet on Tuesday.

He had been accused of stoking communal feelings when he was in the BSP, seven years ago.

Maurya has been asked to appear in court on January 24. When asked, Maurya laughed off the development saying, "All this and much more will happen now."

ALSO READ  | UP polls: BJP strikes back after Yogi minister quits, inducts Congress, SP MLAs into party

Maurya, a sitting MLA from Padrauna in Kushinagar, said he would reveal his future course of action on January 14. 

The development, significantly, came on a day when UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, and other leaders are in New Delhi to take part in a meeting called by the party top brass to finalise the names of party candidates for the polls.

ALSO READ | BJP leader Dara Singh Chauhan quits from Yogi cabinet

In his resignation letter, Maurya cited the state government’s attitude of "negligence" towards Dalits, Backward classes, farmers, youth, and small traders as the reason which pushed him to put in his papers. However, Maurya claimed that a few more sitting BJP MLAs, his close aides would follow the suit and quit the party.

