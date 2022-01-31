STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav has family assets worth over Rs 40 crore

Yadav's rival candidate from the Karhal assembly constituency, the BJP's SP Singh Baghel, has declared family assets worth Rs 8.75 crore.

Published: 31st January 2022 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo | PTI)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANIPURI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple, and their daughter own assets worth over Rs 40.14 crore, while the couple does not have any vehicle, according to the poll affidavit of the former chief minister.

Yadav's rival candidate from the Karhal assembly constituency, the BJP's SP Singh Baghel, has declared family assets worth Rs 8.75 crore.

The SP chief's affidavit also reveals that he owns an exercise machine worth over Rs 5.34 lakh and a phone costing Rs 76,015.

Yadav, who filed his nomination papers from the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district on Monday, does not own any firearm, while Baghel has a rifle and a revolver.

As per the election affidavits of the two leaders, the gross value of assets of Yadav, his wife, and daughter Aditi stands at over Rs 40.14 crore, as compared to over Rs 8.75 crore of SP Singh Baghel and his family -- wife Madhu and son Parth.

Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing over 2,774 grams, and diamonds worth Rs 59,76,687, the affidavit said. The Yadav couple does not own any vehicle, according to the affidavit.

ALSO READ: BJP one short of hitting 'century' of candidates facing criminal cases: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The total movable assets of Yadav are worth more than Rs 8.43 crore, while that of Dimple is over Rs 4.76 crore.

The family's movable assets are worth over Rs 13.30 crore. Yadav has immovable assets worth over Rs 17.22 crore, while Dimple has immovable assets worth over Rs 9.61 crore. The total worth of their immovable assets is over Rs 26.83 crore. The SP chief has a liability of over Rs 28.97 lakh, while his wife has a liability of Rs over 14.26 lakh.

As per the election affidavit, Yadav has loaned more than Rs 2.13 crore to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav; while Dimple has given over Rs 8.15 lakh to her husband.

The total movable assets of SP Singh Baghel (and his wife and son) stand at over Rs 84 lakh -- Rs 45.94 lakh belongs to Baghel, over Rs 25.91 lakh to Madhu, and more than Rs 12.14 lakh to Parth.

ALSO READ: Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says Uttar Pradesh polls to write history of next century

The total immovable property of the Union minister stands at over Rs 7.91 crore. Currently, the 61-year-old Baghel, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Agra (SC), is the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice.

Baghel has no liabilities on him, while his wife has a liability of over Rs 63.33 lakh, according to the election affidavit.

The union minister in his election affidavit has said that he has three cases pending in court against him, while Yadav has one FIR registered against him, and no case is pending against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav SP Singh Baghel Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections BJP SP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp