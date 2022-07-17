STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to technical snag

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in two weeks. It is said that the aircraft will be examined at the airport. However, all the air passengers are safe. 

Published: 17th July 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Indigo

Representational Image. (File | Reuters)

By Online Desk

An IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight had to be diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft on Sunday.

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in two weeks. It is said that aircraft 6E-1406 will be examined at the airport. However, all the air passengers are safe. 

ALSO READ | As employees protest against low salaries, IndiGo and GoFirst say addressing 'issues'

An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad, ANI quoted IndiGo airlines as saying.

Earlier, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precaution landing at Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch. 

Further details are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indigo Karachi IndiGo flight
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp