IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi due to technical snag

By Online Desk

An IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight had to be diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft on Sunday.

This is the second Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in two weeks. It is said that aircraft 6E-1406 will be examined at the airport. However, all the air passengers are safe.

An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad, ANI quoted IndiGo airlines as saying.

Earlier, a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight from New Delhi made a precaution landing at Karachi airport after the pilot developed a technical glitch.

Further details are awaited.

