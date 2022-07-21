Home Nation

President Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for poor, marginalised, downtrodden citizens: PM Modi

Narendra Modi said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

Published: 21st July 2022 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

DroupadiMurmu-Nadda-PMModi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda with NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi, on July 21, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that Droupadi Murmu will make an "outstanding" President and said India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected to the top post.

Modi visited Murmu's temporary residence here to congratulate her and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, the marginalised and the downtrodden.

BJP president J P Nadda also met Murmu to congratulate her.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! He congratulated Murmu on being elected to the top Constitutional post. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden," he said in tweets.

OPINION | Why Droupadi Murmu is important

The prime minister also thanked all MPs and MLAs across party lines who supported her candidature and said her "record victory" augurs well for our democracy.

"Droupadi Murmu Ji has been an outstanding MLA and Minister. She had an excellent tenure as Jharkhand governor. I am certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India's development journey," he said.

ALSO READ | Droupadi Murmu elected as new President, saffron camp erupts in celebration

In anticipation of her win, celebrations had started at many places as the counting of votes progressed and she inched near the victory mark.

BJP members put up banners and posters at several places.

A folk dance group performed outside her residence here while BJP members distributed sweets at many places as Murmu becomes India's first President from the Scheduled Tribes community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Presidential election President of India PM Modi
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp