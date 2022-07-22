Home Nation

CBSE not to declare merit lists for class 10, 12 exams to avoid unhealthy competition

The results for the 2022 examination for classes 10 and 12 were announced on Friday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not declare merit lists for class 10 and 12 exams to avoid "unhealthy competition" among students, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said on Friday.

The CBSE did not announce merit lists in 2020 and 2021 as the results were declared on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme because exams could not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As per earlier decision of the board, no merit list will be declared to avoid unhealthy competition among students. The board is also not awarding first, second and third division to its students," Bhardwaj said.

"The board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in subjects," he added.

While 92.7 per cent of students cleared the Class 12 exam, 94.40 per cent passed the Class 10 exam.

In Class 12, 1,34,797 students scored above 95 per cent and 33,432 scored above 90 per cent. 

In Class 10, 64,908 candidates scored above 95 per cent and 2,36,993 scored above 90 per cent.

