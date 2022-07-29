Home Nation

NIA registers two FIRs in Bihar terror module, 27 suspects booked

On Thursday, NIA conducted searches at 10 locations spread over seven districts and recovered some documents related to activities of PFI and its subversive plans.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

The accused had assembled in Patna to disturb the centenary celebration of Bihar assembly building in which PM Modi was scheduled to participate, the FIR said.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: National Investigation Agency (NIA) lodged two separate FIRs in connection with Bihar's Phulwarisharif terror module case, a day after searches carried out 10 locations of operatives of Popular Front of India (PFI).

While the first FIR is registered against 26 suspects for hatching a conspiracy to disrupt the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna, the other FIR mentioned an interception by Bihar Police into Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir's alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to participate in centenary celebration of Bihar assembly building on July 12, the PFI activists had alleged planned to disturb the function. The activists had assembled in Phulwarisharif area of Patna for the purpose, the first FIR stated.

ALSO READ | Bihar terror module case: NIA conducts raids several places in search of PFI members

On Thursday, NIA conducted searches at 10 locations spread over seven districts and recovered some documents related to activities of PFI and its subversive plans. The raid was carried out on the basis of revelations made by five people arrested earlier in the case.

The Bihar police had unearthed a terror module and arrested three members of PFI from Phulwarisharif area. Those arrested included a former member of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand police.

While Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired police officer of Jharkhand and Mohammad Athar Parvez were arrested from Phulwarisharif in Patna, Nuruddin Jungi was arrested from Lucknow in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The police had alleged that PFI activists used to impart training to youths on swords and knives in addition to instigating them for communal violence. Initial investigation revealed that people from various states visited Patna for training.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar terror module NIA PFI SIMI
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp