NIA registers two FIRs in Bihar terror module, 27 suspects booked

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: National Investigation Agency (NIA) lodged two separate FIRs in connection with Bihar's Phulwarisharif terror module case, a day after searches carried out 10 locations of operatives of Popular Front of India (PFI).

While the first FIR is registered against 26 suspects for hatching a conspiracy to disrupt the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna, the other FIR mentioned an interception by Bihar Police into Marguv Ahmad Danish alias Tahir's alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

PM Narendra Modi was scheduled to participate in centenary celebration of Bihar assembly building on July 12, the PFI activists had alleged planned to disturb the function. The activists had assembled in Phulwarisharif area of Patna for the purpose, the first FIR stated.

On Thursday, NIA conducted searches at 10 locations spread over seven districts and recovered some documents related to activities of PFI and its subversive plans. The raid was carried out on the basis of revelations made by five people arrested earlier in the case.

The Bihar police had unearthed a terror module and arrested three members of PFI from Phulwarisharif area. Those arrested included a former member of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and a retired sub-inspector of Jharkhand police.

While Mohammad Jalaluddin, a retired police officer of Jharkhand and Mohammad Athar Parvez were arrested from Phulwarisharif in Patna, Nuruddin Jungi was arrested from Lucknow in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

The police had alleged that PFI activists used to impart training to youths on swords and knives in addition to instigating them for communal violence. Initial investigation revealed that people from various states visited Patna for training.

