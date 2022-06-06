Migrant Biharis will be part of caste count, says CM Nitish Kumar

Ramashankar Mishra By

Express News Service

PATNA: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Bihar will set an example as far as caste-based count is concerned in the state.

Talking to the media on sidelines of his weekly 'Janata Darbaar', Nitish said that caste count exercise will include even Biharis who have been staying outside the state.

“This caste-based count will be different in the sense that it will provide all relevant details about the people,” he said, adding that the blueprint of the entire exercise will be prepared within a month.

On Thursday, the state Cabinet passed the proposal to conduct the caste census in the state from its own resources. It will cost around Rs 500 crore. The personnel engaged in arduous task

will be imparted proper training for the purpose.

ALSO READ | Pressure mounts on centre for caste census

The CM said that even retired personnel who had earlier been involved in such an exercise will be given an opportunity to extend their service. The general administration department has been assigned the task.

Taking a dig at the 2011 census conducted by the UPA government at the Centre, Nitish said that it lacked some relevant information. “But caste count in the state will be free of such mistakes and cover all aspects,” he added.

He asserted that the government would ensure that the exercise is carried out properly. “The government is making all-out efforts to complete the process as early as possible,” he said.

When asked about population control policy, the CM said that literacy and awareness among women will be of much help in this regard.