BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to the leaders of all prominent opposition parties for a meeting on June 15 over the presidential elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party swung into action deciding to consult the UPA-aligned parties and the independents also in addition to the NDA allies for seeking support on the presidential candidate.

On Sunday, the BJP central office confirmed this and said the party’s national President Jagat Prakash Nadda and union defence minister Rajnath Singh will start wider consultation not only with the NDA allies but also with the UPA-aligned parties and Independents. “The leaders, authorised for a consensus presidential candidate among other parties or the upcoming presidential elections, will start consultation very soon”, the BJP central office in a statement said.

It is learnt that the BJP leaders will also speak to many opposition parties, including TMC and the Indian National Congress also, on a consensus presidential candidate. “We don’t know whether parties in opposition have a thinking to bring a consensus for the presidential candidate or not but the BJP will try to consult all parties keeping the grandeur and sanctity of this election in mind”, remarked a senior BJP leader.

Recently, TMC chief and chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had written a letter to the leaders of 19 opposition parties including the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and many others, inviting them to a meeting scheduled on June 15 at the Constitutional club to discuss over the Presidential elections.

The TMC chief's move of inviting the opposition parties surprised the BJP also, that in turn authorised its two leaders for making a move to build consensus with other parties, even from UPA-aligned parties. Before the TMC acted for uniting the opposition on the upcoming presidential elections, the Congress Party had also deputed Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate with other parties in opposition over the upcoming presidential elections which election will be held on July 18.

The Congress Party has stated in a statement: “The Congress party is of the opinion that the nation needs a person as President, who can protect the Constitution, our institutions and citizenry from the ongoing onslaught by the ruling party”. The Congress Party has further stated that it has not any name but it wants the people to elect a president of healing touché to the fractured social fabric and defend the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the BJP after winning some seats in the Rajya Sabha elections has strengthened its position for the upcoming presidential elections. According to sources, the BJP-led alliance is estimated to have around 49% of votes in the electoral college of around 10.86 lakhs votes for the Presidential election. “In such a situation, the BJP can get the support of some regional parties like YSR, BJD and others, including independents, to ensure the success of its candidate”, remarked a leader of the party.