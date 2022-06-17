Agnipath protests spread to Telangana after Bihar, UP; one dead as police open fire at Secunderabad

By Online Desk

The government’s new recruitment scheme Agnipath which led to protests in different parts of the country has spread to Hyderabad now with protestors setting at least seven trains on fire at Secunderabad railway station and ransacking the entire railway station premises, on Friday morning.

One person died and three persons received injuries after railway police open fire at Agnipath protesters at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. The deceased is identified as Damodar from Warangal district, according to sources.

Additional forces from Railway Protection Force and Telangana police were rushed to the railway station, however, only after a major damage had already happened.

On the other hand, protests continued in Bihar for the second day in the Begusarai district as the agitated youth blocked the Rajbara Gumti road. The movement of trains was affected as agitating protestors chose to voice their concerns by sitting on the railway tracks. Roads were also blocked at many places. During the protest, a tire was burnt on the railway track. Students created a huge ruckus at Sahebpurkamal railway station in the district as well as arson and stone-pelting.

Lakhisarai district witnessed a similar furore. A huge group of protestors jointly marched in the district against the scheme by the Central government. During the protest, slogans were also raised against the Central government.

The house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi, who is currently in Patna, was attacked in Bettiah in Bihar's West Champaran district amid protests against the new recruitment scheme that has set off a firestorm. It is said that the BJP office was also attacked in Lakhisarai district.

Protest against the Central government’s #AgnipathScheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at #Secunderabad Railway Station.

Protest against the Central government's #AgnipathScheme turns violent as protestors set train bogies on fire at #Secunderabad Railway Station.

A similar protest against the scheme was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Balia. A huge crowd gathered at Ballia Railway Station in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

"Forces have been deployed at the station since morning. A few hooligans reached there but they were stopped from damaging much of the public property. They attempted stone-pelting. Action being taken," Ballia District Magistrate Saumya Agarwal said.