Several trains cancelled or diverted at Secunderabad Railway Station amid violent protests

Every day, the Secunderabad  Railway Station carries three lakh passengers.  Nearly 300 trains arrive and depart from Secunderabad.

Published: 17th June 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, certain train services were cancelled or diverted on Friday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the light of violent protest that broke out at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning against the Central government’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, several trains which were to arrive and depart from Secunderabad Railway Station have been either cancelled or diverted to other railway stations like Kacheguda, Nampally and Begumpet railway station.

Over half a dozen trains which were stationed at Secunderabad and ready to depart have either been burnt and damaged by the protestors, protestors resorted to stone-pelting by picking stones from the railway tracks which were easily available and damaged glass panes of few trains. Several stalls and canteens were damaged by the protestors.

SCR officials told Express that several trains which were to arrive at Secunderabad have been diverted to other railway stations as precautionary measures. Many trains which were scheduled to depart have been either cancelled or will run late till the situation normalises.

The damages to the railway stations and properties is being assessed and will be known in the evening. Passengers who came to the station to catch the trains ran away from the stations to save their lives. Women passengers with children bore the brunt as they were caught in the violent incident by the mob and ran for safety.   

Due to agitation at Secunderabad Railway Station, certain train services were cancelled or diverted on Friday.

Hyderabad – Shalimar, Umdanagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Umdanagar, Umdanagar – Secunderabad, Secunderabad – Umdanagar, Umdanagar – Secunderabad were cancelled.

Secunderabad – Repalle is partially cancelled and will originate from Cherlapalli on city outskirts.

Shirdi Sai Nagar –  Kakinada Port is diverted at Sanathnagar, Ammuguda, Cherlapalli while   Bhubaneswar – Mumbai CST  is diverted at Cherlapally, Ammuguda, Sanathnagar.

Agnipath Scheme Protest Violence Secunderabad railway station
