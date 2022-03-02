STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine crisis: PM Modi, France President Macron agree on need to reach ceasefire as soon as possible

PM Modi and France President Macron focused on the 'Russian aggression' against Ukraine and agreed on the importance of reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible.

France President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with PM Narendra Modi.

France President Emmanuel Macron (L) speaks with PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In their phone conversation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron focused on the "Russian aggression" against Ukraine and agreed on the importance of reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible.

The French embassy in India said this in a readout on Wednesday, a day after the Modi-Macron talks.

It said the two leaders underlined the importance of ensuring unhindered humanitarian access and agreed to maintain close coordination on the crisis, particularly at the UN Security Council.

The "tragic" death of an Indian student in shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday also figured in the discussion.

"The discussion focused on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, in particular the issue of the impact on the civilian population at a time when a young Indian national had tragically died in Kharkiv as a result of the shelling," according to the readout.

President Macron has been among a few European leaders actively engaged in diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.

"The president of the French Republic and the prime minister of India agreed on the importance of reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible, ensuring unhindered humanitarian access, and maintaining close coordination, particularly at the UN Security Council," the French embassy said.

An Indian statement on Tuesday night said the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and shared their concerns over continuing hostilities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in that country.

It said Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"He stressed India's belief that respect for international law, the UN Charter and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states underpin the contemporary world order," it said.

It said the prime minister welcomed the talks between Ukraine and Russia and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.

"The prime minister also briefed President Macron about India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas and to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations," it added.

Last week, India abstained from voting on a resolution at the UN Security Council that sought to deplore the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

But at the same time, India called for respecting the "sovereignty and territorial integrity" of states and sought immediate cessation of "violence and hostilities".

While abstaining from voting on the resolution, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' (EoV) in which it called for "return to the path of diplomacy" and sought immediate cessation of "violence and hostilities".

India also told the UN Security Council that it has been in touch with all parties concerned urging them to return to the negotiating table.

With a number of resolutions coming up at the UN on the crisis, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said India will consider them in their "entirety" and on the basis of national interests.

"In the UN, we take positions that are based on certain very careful considerations and certainly we do regard the merits of each and every case," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday night.

"We will consider them in their entirety and take decisions in our best interests," Shringla said.

