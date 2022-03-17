Over 2.6 lakh kids take the shot on day one as vaccination drive starts for 12-14 age group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 2.6 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years were jabbed against Covid-19 with Corebevax vaccine on Wednesday, as India expanded its vaccination programme.

“On the first day, more than 2 lakh (2,60,136) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. More than 2.15 crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (frontline, medical health workers and those above 60) for Covid vaccination have been administered so far,” said the health ministry in a statement issued late in the evening.

An estimated 4.71 crore children aged 12-14 will be vaccinated, while about 13.75 crore people above 60 will be eligible for booster shots, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also said that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

The ministry said as many as 52,621 people above the age of 60 years were given precaution doses on Wednesday, as the government removed the co-morbidity clause for them to get the booster dose.

As many as 6,945 people above 60 years received their first dose, while 89,883 were given the second dose on Wednesday.

Booster doses are given nine months after the second dose, the ministry said.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

More than 2.15 crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 180.69 crore (1,80,69,92,584) so far, according to the ministry data.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group.

All people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to Covid vaccine.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made special appeals to children to get their first shots and senior citizens to have booster doses, asserting that the vaccination programme is science-driven and people-oriented.

“Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated,” Modi said.Over the last year, India’s vaccination drive has been people-powered, the Prime Minister added in a tweet.

MP to start 12-14 vax drive after March 22

In Madhya Pradesh, vaccination of nearly 30 lakh children in the age group of 12-14 years against coronavirus will start after March 22 once training is given to the frontline staff, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The vaccination drive for children in this age group began in most other states on Tuesday in line with the Centre’s announcement.

Vaccination centres are being set up in schools across the 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI Inputs)